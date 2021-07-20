Man arrested in Woodbury County for posting nude photos of woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man is being charged with first-degree harassment after posting naked pictures of a woman in May.

According to court documents, Shaitan Fox, 35, threatened to post nude photos of a victim if she didn’t “mind her own business” on May 17. The victim responded and then blocked Fox.

Later that night, the victim was contacted by her sister who claimed Fox posted nude pictures of the victim.

The victim then reported the crime to the Sioux City Police Department.

Fox was arrested on a warrant. He was charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail but has since bonded out.