Man arrested in Storm Lake for OWI in stolen vehicle

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Omaha man was arrested in Storm Lake for stealing a vehicle, OWI, and drug charges.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, they were notified Thursday night that a vehicle stolen from Omaha may be around Storm Lake. They said that Michael Semans, 37, of Omaha, Nebraska, had stolen the vehicle earlier in the day.

An officer saw the stolen vehicle later Thursday night and police converged on the vehicle and made a traffic stop, taking Semans into custody. They said that there were two bottles of prescription medication not prescribed to Semans in the vehicle. Officers also noted that Semans showed signs of driving under the influence.

Officials said that Semans was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center due to his actions during his arrest and statements he made to family. Semans was then taken to another facility for a mental health evaluation.

Semans was released Monday and then taken to the Buena Vista County Jail. He was charged with second-degree possession of stolen property, a class D felony. He was also charged with OWI and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $5,000 bond.