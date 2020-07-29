Man arrested in Sioux City for sexual abuse of two girls

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested Monday on multiple charges of sexual abuse against two girls.

According to court documents, Jose Contreras-Medoza, 50, inappropriately touched a girl under the age of 12 many times while they lived together in Sioux City from August 2013 to June 2016, usually while the mother was at work.

Documents said that at a 2013 or 2014 Christmas party, Contreras-Medoza touched a second young girl.

In May 2020, the second young girl told her mother about the incident, who then called the first girl’s mother, which is when the first girl said she had been touched as well.

When confronted, Contreras-Medoza denied any inappropriate touching, but made some offer to pay, court documents say.

The two girls were interviewed at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center after a police report had been filed against Contreras-Medoza.

Contreras-Medoza was arrested on Monday and has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $25,000. He is also being held for ICE.