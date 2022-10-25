Norfolk, Neb. (KCAU) – A man who almost got away after a high-speed pursuit was arrested on Monday.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:30 a.m. the Stanton County Sheriff’s office was monitoring reports from Norfolk Police that a vehicle allegedly failed to obey a traffic stop by an officer.

The release stated that the stop resulted from the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign on 558th Avenue. The vehicle allegedly fled, heading south at high speeds resulting in a police pursuit.

The chase allegedly reached speeds over 110 miles per hour, violated several stop signs, and crossed over several highways before police terminated the pursuit on a gravel road.

The release specified that the vehicle was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed on the gravel road, making it too dangerous for police to continue with the pursuit.

Later that day, officers found the pursuit vehicle which had allegedly been abandoned at a residence south of Linsey by the Platte County Sheriff’s office.

After they discovered the vehicle, officers located a male who was allegedly walking along the highway. He was later identified as Joseph Hrbek, 27, of Verdigre.

The Stanton County Sheriff alleged that Hrbek was the suspect in the pursuit, and he was detained. He allegedly later admitted to being the sole occupant in the vehicle, and he stated that he had used methamphetamine prior to the pursuit.

Hrbek was charged with multiple stop sign violations, speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license.