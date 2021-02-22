Man arrested in fatal November 2020 shooting returns to Sioux City, faces charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man arrested in connection to the November 1 fatal shooting death of a Sioux City man has returned to Woodbury County.

According to court documents, Roderick Banks, 36, was entered into the Woodbury County Jail on Monday morning to face the charges of first-degree murder in the death of Solomon Blackbird and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Banks was arrested on February 8 in Prichard, Alabama by members of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force and later extradited back to Sioux City.

Court documents said on November 1 around 6:46 p.m., in the 2600 block of Douglas Street, Blackbird was with his girlfriend and her baby when Banks came from the apartment complex and approached him.

Banks shot Blackbird in the chest and took off running towards Douglas Street.

Sioux City Police said Blackbird was found suffering from a gunshot wound, where he taken to MercyOne and later died from his injuries.

Banks’ bond has been set for $2 million and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4 at 9 a.m.