SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a casino jackpot for him.

According to documents filed with the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office, Dajo Grandberry was charged with unlawful betting and solicitation for an incident that took place at the Sioux City Hardrock Casino on August 7.

The documents stated that Grandberry was seen on camera hitting the jackpot on a slot machine at 8:40 a.m. The camera footage shows that Grandberry leads another man to the slot machine that he had just won on, and the man allegedly claimed that he’d won the jackpot.

Casino security approached Grandberry, who allegedly told them that he owed money to the State of Iowa, and he wanted the man to claim the jackpot in order to obtain the money without having to pay the state.

The other man was told that claiming a jackpot that he didn’t win is a felony offense, and they were both barred from the casino, according to the documents.

The documents specified that Grandberry’s winnings were processed under his name. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for December 14.