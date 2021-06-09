Man arrested for threatening to kill woman in Sioux City after refusing to get in car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested on Wednesday on harassment and drug charges after threatening to kill a woman.

According to court documents, Prince Smith, 31, of Des Moines, was driving on Jackson Street around 12 a.m. when he approached a woman and asked for directions to a location that was just a block away.

The woman gave him directions and kept walking when she realized Smith’s car was still following her instead of going the way she directed. Smith allegedly rolled his window down and told the woman it was his birthday, so she should get in his car.

The woman ran away towards the 13th Street and Nebraska Street intersection where Smith stopped his car, got out, and threatened to kill the woman.

The woman ran through an alley and ended up at the Kum & Go located at 14th and Pierce. Smith arrived at the Kum & Go after her, and the store called 911.

Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree harassment and possession of marijuana. He was booked into Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.