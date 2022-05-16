WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) — One person is dead and another has been arrested after a crash near Wisner, Nebraska, on Saturday.

The crash took place on Highway 275, about two miles east of Wisner, just after midnight, according to the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a car driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha was going west on the highway, crossed the center line, and hit an eastbound pickup.

A passenger in the pickup, Tara Lantz, of Beemer was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup’s driver, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer was taken to West Point Hospital before being taken to Omaha.

Crews were unable to find Kenny at the scene so a search was conducted. During that time, authorities realized that the personal vehicle of a responder was missing. Surrounding counties were asked to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, and law enforcement saw it east of Highway 275 and Highway 15 junction. The sheriff’s office said authorities made contact with Kenny in the stolen vehicle, and he was treated and taken to Faith Regional hospital in Norfolk.

After being released from the hospital, Kenney was arrested on multiple charges, including theft and failure to stop and render aid. He was booked into the Madison County Jail. He has since bonded out.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Wisner Police Department, West Point Police Department, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Cuming County Emergency Management, Stanton County Emergency Management, West Point Fire and Rescue, Wisner Fire and Rescue, and Beemer Fire and Rescue assisted the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office.