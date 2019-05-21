Man arrested for stealing phone from EMT while mom was in ambulance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone in an ambulance while his mother was being taken to a hospital.

According to court documents, Breland Parker, 26, of Macy, Nebraska was riding in an ambulance just before 7 p.m. Sunday night as his mother was being treated. After being taken to St. Luke’s hospital, an EMS technician noticed her phone and $30 was missing.

Parker was searched by security, but they didn’t find anything. After Parker had used the restroom, they then checked the trash there and found the phone. They said the phone was logged into his Facebook account when it was found.

Parker was charged with third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond.

