Man arrested for starting fire at Sioux City house with people inside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly starting a fire on a deck at a Sioux City home, telling police he did it to stay warm.

According to court documents, Sioux City police were called to a residence on the 1800 block of Irene Street Sunday around 6:08 a.m. When arriving on the scene, they found Richard Edwards, 47, on the front porch.

Upon further investigation, Edwards had started a fire on a deck using an umbrella and a bag of potting soil, which caused damage to the deck, documents said. Edwards told police he started the fire to stay warm.

Documents said there were three occupants inside the house when Edwards started the fire and Edwards doesn’t live at the residence or know the owner of the house.

Police noted that Edwards had red watery eyes, slurred speech, difficulty maintaining his balance, and an odor of an alcoholic. He admitted to being intoxicated and a preliminary breath test show a blood alcohol concentration of 0.143, court documents state.

Edwards was arrested and charged with first-degree arson public intoxication. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.