Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing woman in Clay County, IA

ROYAL, Iowa (KCAU) – Clay County officials said a woman was stabbed on Sunday afternoon and sent to the hospital.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Cassandra Bicking, 26, was stabbed at 307 Grove Street around 4:11 p.m. Bicking was taken to the Spencer Hospital for serious injuries.

They said Matthew Young, who was the suspect, had fled the scene.

Spencer Police found Young near his home in Spencer. He was taken to the Clay County Jail and charged with attempted murder, willful injury, and going armed with intent.

Officials are still investigating this incident. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Spencer Police Department, Royal Fire and Rescue, the Spencer Hospital, and Bud’s Service.