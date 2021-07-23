Man arrested for stabbing with small kitchen knife at Sioux City hotel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested early Thursday for assault after allegedly stabbing another person with a small kitchen knife at Sioux City hotel.

According to court documents, police received a report of a stabbing at a Sioux City hotel Thursday at 12:31 a.m. Officers arrived and found the victim with a small puncture on the left side of his abdomen. The victim told police that an unknown man stabbed him in the hotel hallway.

Officers later found the suspect, LT Mills, 42, in the hotel. Court documents said Mills told the police that the victim began fighting with him from an earlier incident and used a small kitchen knife to stab the victim.

The victim identified Mills as the one who stabbed him and became uncooperative with officers, refusing medical treatment.

Mills was arrested and charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond.