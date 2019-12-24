Man arrested for attempted murder after Sac City stabbing

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested in Sac City, Iowa, accused of stabbing a man Monday night.

The Sac City Police Department said they received a report of a stabbing at the 500 block of South 13th Street in Sac City Monday around 11:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound on the ground. The victim was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City for life-threatening wounds and later life-flighted.

The suspect, Dalton Goodman, 24, of Storm Lake, was arrested. He was charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Sac County Jail on a bond of $25,000. Attempted murder is a class B felony. If convicted, Goodman could face 25 years in prison.

The Lake View Police Department, The Sac County Sheriff’s Department, and the Sac County Ambulance Service assisted the Sac City Police Department.

