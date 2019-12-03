Good Samaritan helps find man that shoplifted $1,500 fish finder from Sioux City business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for shoplifting a nearly $1,500 item from a Sioux City business.

Court documents said that on October 13, Clint Atkins, 43, entered the automotive department at Fleet Farm on Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City. He then made his way to the sporting goods section and took a Helix 9 Fish Finder, valued at $1,499.99. The fish finder was equipped with a security device, and Atkins was described to have raised the item over the security detector as he left, still setting off the security alarm.

A customer saw Atkins shoplifting in the store. The customer followed Atkins through the store and saw him flee the scene in his vehicle, taking the license plate number as he left.

Surveillance video reportedly recorded the shoplifting.

A warrant was filed, and Atkins was arrested on Tuesday.

Atkins was charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.

