Man arrested for shooting gun in traffic, forcing his way into Morningside home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun at someone before forcing his way into the victim’s grandparents’ Sioux City home.

Court documents stated Edwin McNamara, 65, of Jefferson, South Dakota, was driving his pickup truck Friday around 12:56 p.m., and he noticed his ex-girlfriend’s son also driving. McNamara then chased the man, and when they arrived at the intersection of South Lewis Boulevard and Leech Avenue, McNamara allegedly shot a handgun towards the victim’s car.

About 10 minutes later, documents reported McNamara went to his ex-girlfriend’s parents’ home on South Rustin Street in Sioux City. He forced his way into the home and demanded his ex-girlfriend’s location. A person inside the home said they didn’t know where McNamara’s ex-girlfriend was, and then he drew his handgun. The person in the home told their wife to call 911, and McNamara left on his own.

McNamara was arrested for first-degree burglary and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and has since bonded out.