Man arrested for sexually assaulting, threatening to kill 12-year-old

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) - On December 24, 2018 Storm Lake Police received reports of a man sexually abusing and threatening to kill a minor.

An investigation was launched by the Storm Lake PD and alleged that Ernesto Antonio Guerra Pascual, 29, of Cherokee, Iowa, repeatedly sexually abused and threatened to kill a 12-year-old girl throughout 2018.

Pascual was arrested on January 3, 2019, by Storm Lake police officers. He was charged with two counts of lascivious activity, one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of indecent contact with a minor, and one count of first-degree harassment.

Police investigators were assisted by the Sexual Assault Response Team, the Mercy Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City, the Buena Vista County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Pascual is currently being held at the Buena Vista County Jail on a $61,000 bond.