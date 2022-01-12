SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse against a child in Woodbury County.

According to court documents, Ignacio Gomez, 31, sexually abused a girl in Woodbury County when she was six years old and continued until she was ten years old.

Gomez allegedly sexually abused the girl multiple times from May 2016 through October 2021.

Documents indicated that he forced the girl to perform sex acts.

Gomez has been charged with six counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony. He was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.