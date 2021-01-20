Man arrested for sexual assaulting ex-girlfriend, stealing underwear

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested in Sioux City for a September break-in of a Sioux City residence and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

According to court documents, Jayson Taylor, 30, was found in the Sioux City residence of his ex-girlfriend when she arrived home after work on September 2, 2020, around 12:30 p.m. Taylor had already been convicted of domestic abuse against her twice before, and there is an order of protection against Taylor for the victim.

Taylor bit the victim on the cheek, hit her face multiple times, knocked her to the floor, got on top of her, and held her down, making it difficult for her to breathe. Documents said Taylor then sexually assaulted the victim. Taylor then stole all of the victim’s underwear and left the apartment, and the victim called 911.

The victim suffered multiple bruises to her arms and face. She also found a screen cut and her window unlocked.

A warrant was issued for Taylor’s arrest. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree burglary, domestic abuse-third offense, and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $25,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 29 at 9 a.m.