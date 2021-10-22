Man arrested for sexual assault of minor in Marcus, Iowa

MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux Falls man is now behind bars after authorities said he sexually assaulted a minor in Marcus, Iowa.

According to the Marcus Police Department, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on September 25. Police were able to identify a suspect in the case as Jesus De Lira Limon, 22, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

After an investigation with assistance by Cherokee Regional Medical Center SANE and CAASA, the police department accused De Lira Limon of sexually assaulting a minor.

The police weren’t able to find De Lira Limon, so they requested a warrant for his arrest. The Minnehaha County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office found De Lira Limon on Tuesday and arrested him. He was then extradited to the Cherokee County, Iowa Jail Wednesday.

De Lira Limon was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on a $10,000 bond.