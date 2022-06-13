SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested for sexual abuse of a child.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of sexual abuse in December 2021.

According to court documents, the now 14-year-old victim said that sometime in 2016, Stacy Baas, 56, of Rossie, would allegedly ask the victim to be tickled and then point to his groin. The victim would then touch Baas inappropriately.

The sheriff’s office arrested Baas after an investigation. He has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and indecent contact with a child.