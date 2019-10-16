Man arrested for role in Sgt. Bluff shooting in August

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been charged with multiple felonies for his role in threatening to kill Sergeant Bluff residents over a meth dispute in August.

Kelly Davis, 32, was charged with the felonies of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and felon in possession of a firearm. He was also charged with aggravated assault.

Davis was one of five people who allegedly went to a Sergeant Bluff house on August 7 around 7:15 p.m. armed with rifles, a bat, and a gas can to settle a dispute over a $600 purchase of methamphetamine. The other suspects were identified as Erwin Scott, 23, Raymond Nieman, 38, Jennifer Crook, 35, and Lasandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, all of Sioux City.

Scott, Alvizo-Allison, Crook Courtesy Woodbury County Jail

One of the others got in a fight with the residents. Witnesses also said the five said they were going to kill the victims and burn down the house. The five also allegedly fired three shots at the house before taking off in a white van.

The van later crashed into a tree with all five fleeing from the vehicle. Scott, Nieman, Crook, and Alvizo-Allison were caught, but Davis had reportedly gotten away. Davis was later arrested on a warrant.

Davis was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $30,000.