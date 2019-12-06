Texas man arrested for robbery at Sioux City Hard Rock Casino parking lot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested on Thursday night for robbery at the Hard Rock Casino parking lot in downtown Sioux City.

Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) say that Robert Anderson, 26, of San Antonio, TX, was arrested for first-degree Robbery.

SCPD said that around 10 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the Hard Rock Casino parking lot on 111 3rd Street for an armed robbery.

Authorities say the victim reported that Anderson approached the vehicle, displayed a firearm, and demanded the vehicle and money.

Police said that Anderson allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and fled the scene.

SCPD say that officers were able to locate Anderson a short distance away.

Mike Adams, Vice President of Operations at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, released a statement saying:

“We are aware of the incident that was reported last night, and as a result of our surveillance and cooperation with the Sioux City Police Department were able to assist in apprehending the suspect. The safety of our guests and our team members are of the utmost importance to us which is why we have roaming patrols and offer security escorts should our guests request one.”

