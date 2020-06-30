Second suspect arrested in the two Sioux City Walgreens robberies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man that authorities were looking for regarding his role in robberies of two Sioux City Walgreens has been arrested.

Authorities arrested Chastyn Tyndall, 29, of Sioux City, Monday at about 6:39 p.m., and charged him with two counts of first-degree robbery.

Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said he was a passenger in a car that was stopped in the 2800 block of Gordon Drive by officers.

Officials reported that he exited out of the car and attempted to elude officers on foot but was taken into custody a short distance later.

Police were looking for Tyndall after they said he was a suspect of the robberies of the Walgreens on Morningside Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard on the night of June 12.

Tyndall and another suspect, Tarisha Grant, 29, of Macy, visited the Morningside Walgreens around 10:52 p.m., picking up items such as alcohol, socks, and a phone charger. Tyndall then displayed a knife to the cashier and said they weren’t going to pay.

The two were later driven to the Hamilton Walgreens. After asking the clerk to unlock the case in the electronics section and picking up the alcohol, Tyndall displayed the knife again and demanded a bottle of Crown Royal and money from the register. He then went around the counter and took the money.

No one was injured during either of the robberies.

Grant was found in South Sioux City and interviewed by the South Sioux City Police Department. Authorities said she admitted to her involvement in the robberies and said that she and Tyndall stole merchandise and money. She was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

Tyndall was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $82,500. He is also being held on two previous charges of possession of methamphetamine-first offense and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

First-degree robbery is a class B felony and carries a possible sentence of 25 years

