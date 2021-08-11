Man arrested for punching slot machine at Sioux City Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday for allegedly breaking property inside a local casino.

According to court documents, Gregory Jones, 30, was arrested at the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for causing damage to property there.

The documents explained video evidence showed Jones was playing a slot machine when he punched the screen, breaking it. The replacement for the screen is expected to cost $1,750.

Jones was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.