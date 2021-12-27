NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A 19-year-old was arrested after witnesses said he was pointing a gun laser at people during a party.

Norfolk police began to investigate an assault after two men came into Faith Regional ER on Christmas morning around 4:12 a.m.

Investigators concluded that there was a physical fight between some men at a party in the 200 block of North 10th Street. Two of the men came to the hospital for treatment.

Officers said Kalin Bennett, 19, of Norfolk was at the fight, and witnesses reported Bennett was using a gun with a laser sight and shining the laser on other people, making them fear of being shot.

Bennett was arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail and then taken to Madison County Jail.

Officials will continue to investigate this fight.