Man arrested for OWI after nearly hitting Lyon County deputy’s vehicle

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested for an OWI after nearly hitting a Lyon County deputy’s patrol vehicle while leaving Grand Falls Casino early Sunday morning.

According to a release, on January 10, around 03:40 a.m., a Lyon County deputy was called to the Grand Falls Casino for an incident that occurred. Upon arriving, the Deputy’s patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a motorist leaving the casino. The Deputy turned around and followed the vehicle a short distance observing the vehicle crossing over the yellow center line multiple times, crossing over the white fog line hitting the shoulder, and completely missing a right hand turn the motorist was trying to make. A traffic stop was initiated a short distance later.

The driver Suraj Rai, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for operating while under the influence, first offense, and booked into the Lyon County Jail.