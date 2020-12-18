Man arrested for murder after hit-and-run in Pisgah

PISGAH, Iowa (KCAU) – A man arrested for murder after a Thursday night hit-and-run in Pisgah, Iowa.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 10:10 p.m. of a hit-and-run outside Dave’s Old Home Cafe.

They said that deputed found a man dead at the scene. Witnesses told authorities details of the incident as well as involved parties.

Authorities said the suspect, Kristopher Erlbacher, 28, of Woodbine, Iowa, returned to the scene and was taken into custody. Erlbacher was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The victim’s name is currently being withheld.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Woodbine Police Department, Monona County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County Attorney’s Office assisted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.