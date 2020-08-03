Man arrested for Milford stabbing over the weekend

MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for stabbing another in Milford over the weekend.

According to the Milford Police Department, police received a report that a man with a chest injury was being driven to the hospital Saturday around 6:30 a.m.

Police learned the victim, Troy Petersen, 22, had been stabbed after an altercation in a Milford residence.

Petersen was taken to Lakes Regional Hospital and then transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital. He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

As part of the investigation into the incident, police found the suspect of the stabbing was Darrel Pounds, 29. Pounds was arrested and charged with the class C felony of willful injury. He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, HEAT Tactical team, Iowa State patrol, Iowa DCI, Arnolds Park Police Department, Milford Fire and Rescue, and Lakes Regional Ambulance assisted the Milford Police Department.