Man arrested for killing dog, pointing gun at couple in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested on a warrant for killing a dog and pointing a gun at a couple in September.

According to court documents, a man was asked by his cousin to visit his house in Sioux City on September 18, around 12:30 a.m. The man’s cousin arrived with two friends, one being Esai Lopez, 22. After going outside, drinking and getting loud, the man’s girlfriend left with their kid.

Later, the man said the three other men had to leave. The man’s cousin asked him for drugs, who denied having any. As the cousin started to yell at the victim, Lopez pointed a gun at the man’s head. The victim ran and was picked up by his girlfriend who was driving home.

After driving around a bit, the two returned to their home and found their 6-month-old American Bulldog named Louie, dead from being shot multiple times.

The victim called 911, and while speaking with the dispatcher, the three men came back in an SUV, with Lopez and the other pulling guns and pointing them at the two victims. The man’s cousin got between the victims and the others before the men fled in the SUV.

South Sioux City police stopped the vehicle later in South Sioux City. Lopez was found with a .45 caliber handgun.

Lopez was arrested Thursday on a warrant. He was charged with the class C felony of second-degree burglary. He was also charged with animal abuse and two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $25,000.