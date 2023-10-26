SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 44-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of following a car and pretending to be an undercover officer.

Sioux Falls Police say around 8 o’clock Wednesday night, a woman noticed a car following her in the central part of the city, so she drove around the same block four times and the car followed.

She stopped her car. That’s when police say the man claimed to be an officer, so the victim and her passengers asked to see his badge. He didn’t have one.

They got his license plate number, and police were able to track him down and make an arrest.

Ronald Stief faces several charges, including his second DUI.

He has no criminal record in South Dakota, but he does have one in Tennessee.

His most recent arrest was on October 3rd in Chattanooga when he was accused of domestic assault.