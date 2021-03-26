Man arrested for hitting 15-year-old pedestrian in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested after he allegedly hit a 15-year-old girl in Storm Lake Friday morning.

According to a release, on March 26 around 7:43 am, the Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to the 800 blk. of Oneida St. in Storm Lake for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run accident. Police responded and provided aid to the victim, identified as a fifteen-year-old girl.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries. Utilizing video surveillance from the Storm Lake High School and school buses, police identified the suspect vehicle being owned by Juan Rodriguez Parra, 27, of Storm Lake. Around 8:20 a.m. police located the suspect vehicle at 1005 Russell St., where they made contact with Rodriguez Parra and found him to show signs of alcohol impairment.

After further investigation, police allege that on the morning of March 26, Rodriguez Parra drove his vehicle to the Storm Lake High School at 621 Tornado Dr. where he dropped off two children that he transported in his vehicle. Police allege that Rodriguez Parra then drove his vehicle west on Tornado Dr., turning north onto Oneida St. and hitting the girl as she was crossing the roadway. Police say that after striking the victim, Rodriguez Parra drove away, failing to provide aid or notify law enforcement.

Rodriguez Parra was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail, where after further testing his blood alcohol level was alleged to be over two times the legal limit.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and suspect vehicle at 1005 Russell St., where they found a loaded handgun inside Rodriguez Parra’s vehicle.

As a result of the incident the following charges were filed against Juan Rodriguez Parra:

Operating while intoxicated second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor,

Two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor,

Leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, an aggravated misdemeanor,

Causing serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony,

Carrying weapons while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor,

Rodriguez Parra was further issued citations for the following:

Reckless driving, a simple misdemeanor

Fail to yield to a pedestrian, a simple misdemeanor

Fail to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, a simple misdemeanor

Rodriguez Parra was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $7,000 bond.