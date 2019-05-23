Man arrested for four Sioux City robberies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been arrested for the robbery of four different convenience stores in Sioux City over a three-month span

Court documents said that Troy Armell, 18, robbed the Casey’s General Store at 4301 Stone Avenue on November 6 and 29. He also allegedly robbed the Central Mart at 2501 Floyd Boulevard on November 24 and White Oak Station at 2626 Court Street on January 23. Investigators had noticed from surveillance video that a distinctive pair of black shoes with white soles and a white swoosh on the side were worn at the four robberies. They also noticed that a similar assault-style rifle was used in all four robberies, and the suspect had similar physical characteristics.

Around January 12, investigators received a tip which was a picture of a message exchange between Armell and his ex-girlfriend. The two also had a child together. The messages reportedly say that she knew he committed three robberies and to not forget it.

Detectives spoke with Armell’s ex-girlfriend, who reportedly said that Armell admitted to having committed the November robberies, stealing about $2,000. He also said he was high on cocaine at the time of the robberies.

A search warrant was executed on Armell’s Facebook account, where authorities found photos of Armell wearing shoes similar to what the suspect wore in all four robberies. They also found a picture of Armell holding a bottle of tequila, which was consistent with a bottle stolen in the November 24 robbery. Investigators also found a message where Armell was asked if he has the “choppa” which is slang for assault-style rifles.

Armell was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree robbery and one count of ongoing criminal conduct. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $100,000.