Man arrested for forging stolen checks for $2,000 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested Friday for forging two checks and stealing money.

According to court documents, Nicholas Blackburn, 22, took stolen checks from another person on May 28, 2019, and on June 1, 2019, and filled both checks out to himself for $1,000 each. On the memo of the first check, he put “electrical work.” On the second check, “landscaping” was in the memo section.

Both checks were deposited into Blackburn’s account, and photos show him conducting the transactions at the bank, documents add.

A warranted was issued for Blackburn, and he was arrested Friday.

Blackburn was charged with two counts of forgery and one count of second-degree theft, all class D felonies. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $15,000. He is also being held on two failure to comply with court order charges.