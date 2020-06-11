Man arrested for false imprisonment in Estherville

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Estherville Police Department arrested a man over the weekend for holding a woman against her will.

According to a press release by the Estherville Police Department, authorities received a request Sunday for a welfare check on a woman believed to be held hostage at 514 8th Avenue North by a man.

Officers knocked on the door of the residence, but no one answered. They monitored the residence and later saw a man and woman leave. The officers approached the man and woman to speak with them.

Authorities said that the woman stated the man, Virgil Martin, choked her and that she had been held against her will at the residence for about four hours. The victim told officers about neck pain, and they saw a possible scratch on her neck from the attack.

The victim was taken to the Avera Holy Family for an evaluation of injuries and then released.

Martin was arrested and charged for false imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant for burglary in the third-degree out of Polk County. He is being held on a $1,000 cash-only bond at the Emmet County Law Center.

The situation is still under investigation, and more charges could still be filed in this case.

