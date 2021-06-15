Man arrested for DWI in Stanton County for blowing almost 4 times legal limit

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated.

According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, they received two reports of an intoxicated driver in Stanton around 7:30 p.m. Officials found the driver, Rodney Olson, 38, of Stanton, near the county fairgrounds.

Olson was arrested after officials said he failed field sobriety testing. tested nearly four times the legal limit, authorities said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was booked into jail and later released after posting a cash bond.