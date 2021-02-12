Man arrested for DWI after rollover near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested for a DWI after rolling his pickup east of Norfolk on Friday.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, authorities responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 275, about 12.5 miles east of Norfolk.

The rollover occurred when a Faron Fish, 58, of Yutan, was traveling west, lost control and entered the north ditch, rolling the pickup onto its side before coming back onto its wheels.

Fish was treated on scene by Stanton EMS and was also found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for aggravated DWI, which means Fish has a BAC of .150 or more. He was later released on a cash bond with a court date next month. Fish has two older DWI convictions that cannot be held against him.

A witness to the rollover advised that they were just going to call 911 to report the pickup as a suspected impaired driver after observing them driving left of center when the crash occurred.