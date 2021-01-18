Man arrested for DUI after rolling vehicle near Alton

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man was arrested for driving under the influence after rolling his vehicle near Alton Sunday morning.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a crash on January 17, at 11:25 a.m., on Highway 60, one half-mile south of Alton.

Brenton Delaney, 33, of Sheldon, was driving south on Highway 60 when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the west ditch and rolled.

Delaney was transported by the Alton Ambulance to Orange City Area Health for treatment of minor injuries.

After more investigating, deputies suspected that Delaney was under the influence of alcohol. After his release from medical treatment, Delaney was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Alton Fire Department and Alton Ambulance.