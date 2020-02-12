Man arrested for cocaine in Stanton County after overdosing on fentanyl

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was charged for possession of cocaine Monday night after authorities were called to a possible overdose.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were called to a residence just east of Norfolk Monday night for a medical emergency for what was believed to be an overdose on oxycodone and fentanyl.

Authorities found cocaine in possession of the man, later identified as Clay Carter.

Carter was later medically cleared and admitted to possession and use of the cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carter was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and prohibited acts. He was jailed pending the posting of a $20,000 bond.