Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Man arrested for cocaine in Stanton County after overdosing on fentanyl

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was charged for possession of cocaine Monday night after authorities were called to a possible overdose.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were called to a residence just east of Norfolk Monday night for a medical emergency for what was believed to be an overdose on oxycodone and fentanyl.

Authorities found cocaine in possession of the man, later identified as Clay Carter.

Carter was later medically cleared and admitted to possession and use of the cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carter was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and prohibited acts. He was jailed pending the posting of a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories