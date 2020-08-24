Man arrested for attempted robbery after I-29 crash near Salix

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested over the weekend after authorities said he fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 29 near Salix.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 134 on Interstate 29 southbound near Salix Friday.

According to officials, the suspect vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lanes and crashed into a southbound vehicle. Two vehicles stopped to help with the crash, and the suspect, later identified as Larry Robertson Jr., 27, of Crookston, Minnesota, tried to get into the assisting cars by force. After failed attempts to get into the other vehicles, the suspect fled on foot into a cornfield near to interstate.

Along with help from the public, law enforcement used a Woodbury County drone and K-9’s to find Robertson at the 1500 block of 275th Street.

Robertson was arrested and charged on two counts of attempted robbery in the second degree, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

An investigation is still on-going.