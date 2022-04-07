SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police have arrested a man Thursday for the shooting outside a Sioux City bar that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers arrested Naji Shorter, 29, of Des Moines, at 10:30 a.m.

Shorter was identified as a suspect for the Monday shooting outside Uncle Dave’s Bars at 1427 W. 3rd Street.

Sioux City police received a report of a shooting at 1427 W. 3rd Street Monday around 12:17 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the front steps. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Shorter was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and prohibited person in possesion of a firearm.