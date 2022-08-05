STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Texas man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after police learned that he allegedly attacked someone in a hotel room on Friday.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that officers responded to a report of a fight at Budget Inn early Friday morning. One of the people involved allegedly had a knife, and when officers arrived, they found a victim who had injuries to their face and their legs. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers who investigated the incident were able to conclude that the victim had met with the suspect, later identified as Miguel Montelongo, 55, of Monte Alto, Texas, in one of the hotel rooms, where Montelongo allegedly offered drugs to the victim. The release indicated that the victim declined the drugs, Montelongo apparently grabbed the knife and attacked the victim.

The release indicated that the victim told police that Montelongo also allegedly tried to sexually assault the victim while they were in the room together, but the victim was able to get away. When the victim entered the hotel’s hallway, someone called the police. Responding officers were able to find the knife that had been left in the hallway nearby where the victim had been found.

Officers found Montelongo in room 14 of the hotel and arrested him without incident. Storm Lake law enforcement then executed a search warrant for the room to process the scene for evidence.

Montelongo was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $62,000 bond. He was charged with attempted murder, assault while participating in a felony, assault with the intent to commit sex abuse, going armed with intent, willful injury, assault causing serious injury, and assault while displaying a weapon.

Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department and Buena Vista Regional Medical Center EMS.