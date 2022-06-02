SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder after a shooting near the city’s north side.

According to complaint documents, Vincent Verzani, 21, was driving a mini-van around town looking for someone because she was with two men on May 14.

When Verzani found her vehicle, he allegedly began to follow her until she pulled over on the 1400 block of Ingleside Avenue. The documents specified that he drove up to her vehicle, exited his mini-van, and walked towards one of the men that was with the woman and allegedly shot at him at least four times. It was stated the man was injured from one shot in the back and one shot in the leg.

During an interview with Verzani, he confessed to shooting the man with a 10mm caliber Glock with a 35-round magazine. Shell casing found at the shooting location matched the description that he gave to law enforcement in his confession.

Verzani allegedly told law enforcement that he had the pistol on him while looking for the woman because she could not be with a man like the victim.

The documents also indicated that Verzani was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he has an active protection order against him. The documents noted that he was driving while there were 5 suspensions in effect on his driver’s license and he did not have proof of SR-22 Insurance which he is required to have.

Verzani was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, and willful injury. They are all felony charges. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $45,000 bond.

His next appearance in court will be on June 13.