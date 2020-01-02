Man arrested for assaulting wife in front of child near Webb, Iowa

WEBB, Iowa (KCAU) – A Linn Grove man was arrested Tuesday night for assaulting his wife while holding a machete in front of their child.

Marcial Salmeron-Martinez was charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon and child endangerment.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that on Tuesday around 6 p.m., they received a report of domestic assault at a rural residence about six miles west of Webb.

Court documents said that Salmeron-Martinez assaulted his wife by throwing her to the ground and then trying to hit her while she was inside her vehicle while swinging a machete and hitting the vehicle. She received only minor injuries. The assault reportedly occurred in front of their 7-year-old daughter.

The sheriff’s office said that after finding Salmeron-Martinez, he resisted officers. he was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail and has since bonded out. His next appearance will be January 13.