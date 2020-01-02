Man arrested for assaulting wife in front of child near Webb, Iowa

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WEBB, Iowa (KCAU) – A Linn Grove man was arrested Tuesday night for assaulting his wife while holding a machete in front of their child.

Marcial Salmeron-Martinez was charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon and child endangerment.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said that on Tuesday around 6 p.m., they received a report of domestic assault at a rural residence about six miles west of Webb.

Court documents said that Salmeron-Martinez assaulted his wife by throwing her to the ground and then trying to hit her while she was inside her vehicle while swinging a machete and hitting the vehicle. She received only minor injuries. The assault reportedly occurred in front of their 7-year-old daughter.

The sheriff’s office said that after finding Salmeron-Martinez, he resisted officers. he was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail and has since bonded out. His next appearance will be January 13.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories