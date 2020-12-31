Man arrested for injuring kids with potato masher 3 years ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been charged with child endangerment for injuring two children in Sioux City with a potato masher three years ago.

According to a June 2017 complaint, Timothy Fields, 29, was living with a woman and her six children when, on May 18, 2017, he got upset while taking care of a 4-yearold and 7-year-old and hit the 4-year-old and over the head with a potato masher. This caused a cut that required staples. Field also allegedly hit the 4-year-old in the chest with the masher, creating a red mark.

Documents said he also used the potato masher to hit the 7-year-old in the forehead and in the arm, causing a cut and bruise respectively.

Fields apologized to the children’s mother, stating that he did not think that he hit the children that hard, according to documents, before quitting his job and telling woman he fled the Sioux City area.

A warrant for Fields arrest was issued in June 2017. He was arrested Wednesday on that warrant.

Fields was charged with two count of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $7,500.