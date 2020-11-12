Man arrested for assault, theft after ‘road rage’ incident in Laurens, Iowa

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Laurens, Iowa, man was arrested on numerous charges, including assault and theft.

According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of an assault in front of the Laurens City Hall.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person semi-conscious lying on North 3rd Street. They also found two damaged vehicles that had collided.

After further investigation of the scene, they found that one of the vehicles had been a City of Laurens Street Department truck that had recently been stolen. The sheriff’s office said the stolen truck had been involved in a collision as a result of a “road rage incident with the other vehicle. The drivers of the two vehicles then got into a fight.

As a result of the incident, Stephen Michael Jansen, 36, of Laurens, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft, second degree criminal mischief, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on persons in certain professions, reckless driving, open container, unsafe stopping and two counts of driving while suspended. Jansen also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Additional charges are pending. He was booked into the Pocahontas Jail on a bond of $14,802,25.

The Fonda and Pocahontas Police Departments assisted the sheriff’s office.