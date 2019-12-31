Man arrested for assault on Storm Lake officer, OWI with kids in backseat

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated while his young children were in the backseat in Storm Lake.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, an officer pulled over Ricardo Saez, 37, of Alta, by the C49 and 90th Avenue intersection.

Officials said that Saez was driving with a suspended license. He refused to listen to the officer and instead of exiting the vehicle, he decided to accelerate with the vehicle still in park in an attempt to flee.

Trying to stop Saez, as the officer reached into the vehicle Saez closed the window on the officer’s arm. The officer was forced to break the vehicle window in order to free his arm.

During an investigation, it was determined that Saez was intoxicated and had a 3-year-old and 5-year-old unrestrained in the backseat.

Neither the kids nor the officer was harmed in the incident.

The kids were returned to their mother and a report with the Iowa Department of Human Services was filed by the police.

Saez was charged with operating while intoxicated, assault on a peace officer, two counts of child endangerment, driving while suspended, no insurance, two counts of failure to secure a child and interference with official acts. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Latest Stories