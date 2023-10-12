SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly admitting to intentionally setting a home on fire with several people inside.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Secoyah Papakee Roberts, 24, started the fire at a multi-family residence on the 1500 block of Jackson Street at 6:06 a.m.

The documents state that 12 people lived there, and 10 of them were home at the time. Papakee Roberts allegedly purposely set the fire in close proximity to the stairway that leads to second-floor bedrooms.

Six of the residents were trapped upstairs and had to be evacuated from the residence through the windows with the assistance of firefighters’ ladders.

The documents noted that Papakee Roberts admitted to being responsible for the fire, and he believed that there were people inside.

The home sustained damage in excess of $10,000 and will require “multiple hours worth of work and material to restore the residence to its pre-fire condition,” court documents stated.

Papakee Roberts was charged with charged with first-degree arson and criminal mischief on a $35,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 23.