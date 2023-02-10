SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is in jail after allegedly leading police on a chase in a vehicle that had been left running at a gas station Thursday.

According to court documents Myron Dumarce, 19, of Sioux City, allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry that had been left running outside of a gas station on Summit Street just after 8 p.m. At some point later a Sioux City police officer tried to stop the vehicle at the intersection of West 3rd and Perry streets, though at the time police did not know that the vehicle was stolen.

Next, police say that Dumarce began eluding police, allegedly going more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. Police were allegedly forced to use stop sticks to stop Dumarce’s car. At some point during the chase, police said that Dumarce used the vehicle to ram into a police vehicle.

When police stopped Dumarce, officers thought that he was exhibiting signs of being under the influence, such as fidgeting and having dilated pupils. However, officers allege that Dumarce failed the walk turn field sobriety test and allegedly subsequently refused other sobriety tests as well as chemical testing.

Dumarce was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, assaulting a peace officer, eluding police and second-degree theft. Additionally, Dumarce was received citations for reckless driving, failure to obey traffic devices, and driving without a valid driver’s license He was taken to the Woodbury County Jail and his bond was set at $15,000.

The next hearing in Dumarce’s case is set for February 20. The public defender’s office has been appointed to represent him.