SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man accused of being the driver in a drunk driving crash in February has been charged with vehicular homicide and an OWI.

Curtis Cotton

Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Curtis Cotton, 35, of Omaha, was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday for his alleged role in a crash that killed a woman on February 21.

According to court documents, a rollover crash that happened on February 21 near Salix on I-29 was reported to an Iowa State Patrol officer at around 4 p.m.

When the officer arrived at the scene, they said that they found an Oldsmobile Alero on its top. The officer also said that they saw Cotton moving around the scene and a woman lying on the ground near the car. The woman, identified as Ashley Bond, died in the crash.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that Bond was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. She was taken to a nearby hospital in a helicopter, but was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

The officer said that he could smell alcohol on Cotton’s breath and his eyes appeared watery and bloodshot. Cotton allegedly told the officer he was in the passenger seat when the crash happened.

Officials obtained dash cam video from another vehicle that recorded the incident. Evidence seen in the video indicated that Cotton was driving, not Bond.

The documents state that Cotton adamantly argued with officials that he was not the driver and he told officials he had one shot that night. Blood tests revealed that Cotton had a BAC of 0.124 as well as signs of marijuana.

A warrant for Cotton’s arrest was issued on July 27 and he was arrested on December 20. He was charged with vehicular manslaughter, a class B felony, and operating while intoxicated – second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Cotton is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 29.