Man arrested for 2020 deadly motor home crash near Remsen

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ireton man they say responsible for the death of a man during a crash that took place nearly a year ago.

According to the release, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chad Vlotho, 51, of Ireton, on a warrant regarding a crash that resulted at the intersection of L-12 and Quest Avenue near Remsen on Nov. 26, 2020.

Officials investigating the scene said a 1998 motor home was going north on L-12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll several times, killing Jace William VanDenBerg, 23, of Ireton, and injuring five others.

Vlotho was taken into custody by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Plymouth County Jail for the charges of OWI 1st offense and homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence.